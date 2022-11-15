Charlotte Tilbury

Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara

$46.00

The MECCA view: Amplify your lashes with Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes. With every coat lashes appear more lifted, defined, separated and more voluminous. The mascara instantly enhances the look of your natural eye colour and makes every eye colour pop. Part of the award-winning Pillow talk franchise, four of these mascara are sold every minute, it's a beauty bag must have. Key ingredients: Push up lash-lifting polymer: derived from the Larch Tree, this natural gummy stretch & flex film former helps create a push up vertical lift and hold of the lashes. Lightweight natural waxes: carnauba wax also known as the ‘Queen of Waxes’ and Microcrystalline wax add body and texture to the formula for weightless volume and a false lash finish. Kerestore™ 2.0: creates a super-strong conditioning effect on individual hair fibres to create a thicker-look and feel on the lashes. Made without: Alcohol, gluten, sulphate, fragrance and paraben. Consumer testing results: 96% agree lashes look MAGNIFIED & AMPLIFIED!* 96% agree mascara visibly LENGTHENS the lashes!* 93% agree mascara gives lashes a VOLUMINOUS DEFINITION!* *blind tested on 31 people after one application Pair it with: Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Eyeliner Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette Charlotte Tilbury Magic Eye Rescue