Darlings, unlock the secret to eyes that SPARKLE and lips that lead astray ON THE GO with my NEW! Pillow Talk gift set! Featuring 3 travel-sized versions of some of my most-loved Pillow Talk eye and lip secrets, plus a FULL SIZE NEW! Pillow Talk makeup secret, Colour Chameleon in Pillow Talk, this is the perfect beautifying gift set for everyone, everywhere! This makeup gift set includes: NEW! Full Size Colour Chameleon in Pillow Talk: My easy-to-use eyeshadow pencil to LIGHT UP YOUR EYES in a NEW! dreamy shade! This sparkling pink cream eyeshadow pencil is my NEWEST! Pillow Talk makeup secret, currently ONLY available in my Beauty Dreams and Secrets advent calendar and Pillow Talk On The Go kit! Travel Size Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! mascara: The secret to glossy, defined, stretch-effect, separated, voluminous, beautiful lashes in a travel sized tube! Create instant volume, length and a 24HR VERTICAL LIFT EFFECT with the micro pro precision paddle brush and MAGICAL formula! It's the secret to the LASHES OF YOUR DREAMS on the go! Travel Size Matte Revolution lipstick in Pillow Talk Original: The ICONIC, globally-adored nude-pink shade that’s on everyone’s lips in a magical mini tube for a sumptuous, kissable pout! Travel Size Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk Original: A rich, velvety waterproof lip liner in the ICONIC, universally-flattering, globally-adored nude-pink hue that helps to reshape and resize the look of your lips for pout perfection!