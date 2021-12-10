We The Free | Free People

Pillow Dolman Pullover

$168.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 64953375; Color Code: 025 Your new favorite puffer coat featured in an effortless, pullover silhouette and dolman-style design with exaggerated collar and drawstring waist detail for added shape. Button-front neckline Side pockets Side slits at bottom We The Free Heritage inspired and lived-in staples. We The Free is an in-house label. Care/Import Dry Clean Only Import Measurements for size small Bust: 50 in Length: 31 in Sleeve Length: 29.5 in