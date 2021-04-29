Zou Xou

Pileta Sport Slide

$195.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

The Pileta Sport Slide is a sandal with a simple silhouette built on a chunky rubber lug sole for comfort and traction. Crafted from black croc-effect leather, the Pileta sport slide is designed for bike rides, city strolls and sporty-chic styling. With the same welted leather midsole and rubber outsole as our Nerea boot, the Pileta Sport slide is as practical as it is cool -- and it can handle a bit of water, sand and mud. Wear them all summer long on trips to the coast and cabin, or simply out to brunch and park picnics.