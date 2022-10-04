Pilcro

Pilcro Low-slung Relaxed-fit Cargo Jeans

$148.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4122831920121; Color Code: 091 61% cotton, 38% organic cotton, 1% elastane Oversized fit Two side-slant and two back-patch pockets Two cargo pockets Front zip Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard: 13" rise 27.5" inseam 10.75" leg opening Petite: 12.75" rise 25.5" inseam 10.75" leg opening Tall: 13.25" rise 30.5" inseam 10.75" leg opening Model Notes Pilcro Our exclusive Pilcro label offers effortless style and endless possibilities for everyday outfitting. From top to bottom, each piece is both versatile and comfy - just how all your favorites should be! Delivering iconic silhouettes crafted from premium denim - along with boho blouses, breezy buttondowns, and beyond - this only-at-Anthro collection is designed to fit, flatter, and feel amazing.