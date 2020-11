KKCo

Pierced Pet Tank

$40.00

At KKCo

Cotton 1x1 Rib Made in Los Angeles Machine washable Reversible KkCo embroidery Piercing details Matches back to the Pierced One Shoulder Tank Note: All pet tanks are final sale. Size & Fit Form fitted with stretch Kona is 60lbs and wears a size XL We suggest sizing down if your pet is between sizes Size Chart XS 0-4 lbs S 5-10 lbs M 11-23 lbs L 24-45 lbs XL 46-70 lbs XXL 71-85 lbs