Staud

Pier Skirt

$185.00
At Staud
The Pier Skirt is a full-length knit skirt. Featuring contrasting crochet panel at the hem, this skirt pairs perfectly with the matching Porto Top. Wear together or separately for a truly unique spin on a classic shape.
Featured in 1 story
Staud's Spring Collection Has Us Ready To Jet Set
by Emily Ruane