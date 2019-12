For Love & Lemons

Picnic Crop Top

£156.15

Buy Now Review It

At For Love & Lemons

Whether you’re spending summer in the city or jetting far away, the Picnic Crop Top is a packing essential. Designed with a mixed cotton eyelet and gingham seersucker, this crop top features a smocked back bodice, a front drawstring and puff sleeves with elastic cuffs. Goes nicely with an afternoon rosé.