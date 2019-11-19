Phyto

Phytojoba Shampoo

$19.00

Nurture and soften distressed locks with this aromatic coconut-based shampoo formulated to gently cleanse and intensely hydrate hair. A high concentration of mallow flowers extract jojoba milk, detangle and restore elasticity, leaving hair smooth, supple and shiny. Gently cleanses without stripping. Provides optimal hydration. Restores the scalp's hydrolipid film. Renews dry hair with softness, elasticity, and shine. PARABEN FREE | SILICONE FREE | GLUTEN FREE | SULFATE FREE