Treat your hair to the nourishment it deserves with this luxurious, renewal oil. The fine, lightweight and easy-to-rinse formula effortlessly penetrates into each strand bringing ultra-dry or damaged hair back to life. Particularly rich in Vitamin E and ultra- nourishing oil yolk blends with camellia and karanja oils to regenerate and protect the hair fiber from external aggressions.
Hair feels immediately replenished and its original softness, elasticity, and shine are restored. Formula is 98% natural and botanical.