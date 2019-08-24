Highlights
Volumizing mascara and lengthening fibers for dramatic lashes
Get this one of a kind kit today!
Hypoallergenic. Dermatologist Tested. Clinically Tested. Cruelty Free.
Experience a long, lifted & defined lash transformation! Life-changing lash duo with extra-long extensions provide a bold, doll-like look that visually enlarges and widens eyes for a sophisticated day or dramatic evening look! 24 hour wear.
100% saw long, defined lashes that look completely transformed! 100% saw longer extended & defined lashes in just 3 weeks!*
*Based on individual perception of results by a panel of female volunteers wearing eyeliner & mascara.
Color Family: Black
Color Palette: Dark Tones
Product Form: Liquid
Suggested Age: 13 Years and Up
Wellness Standard: Meets wellness qualifications
Beauty Purpose: Lengthening, Thickening, curling, filling, shaping
TCIN: 75564785
UPC: 044386068919
Item Number (DPCI): 052-00-5846
If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.