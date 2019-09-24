Physicians Formula Essential Minis
$14.88
A limited edition collection of 5 deluxe, travel-friendly minis to touch-up, hydrate, and refresh skin on-the-go, in a luxe silver cosmetic bag. Bundle Contains: Rose All Day Oil-Free Serum, Spotlight Illuminating Primer, Mineral Glow Pearls, the Healthy Lip Velvet Liquid Lipstick, Killer Curves Mascara.
ROS ALL DAY OIL-FREE SERUM - Oil-free, pearluminous formula helps tighten and brighten skin for a radiant glow. Enriched with Rose Water to help soothe, calm, and hydrate skin. Formulated with antioxidant-rich Goji and Kakadu Plum the richest Vitamin C source of any fruit.
SPOTLIGHT ILLUMINATING PRIMER - Blurs, corrects, and protects! Infused with 5 Filtering Luminescent Pearls to blur imperfections and deliver a spotlight glow. Enriched with antioxidants. Protects skin and visibly reduces redness.
MINERAL GLOW PEARLS - Unique palette of multi-colored pearls to create an instantly glowing complexion and a perfectly even skin tone. Mineral pearl extract delivers a luxurious skin-perfecting effect. Radiant finish blurs imperfections, revealing a flawless and youthful glow. Protects and conditions skin.
THE HEALTHY LIP VELVET LIQUID LIPSTICK - Gorgeous, long-lasting lip color that is great for your lipsour Healthy Lip Velvet Liquid Lipstick is enriched with organic Avocado Oil as well as Vitamins A and E to create a smooth, hydrating and comfortable wear that lasts.
KILLER CURVES MASCARA - A voluptuous, full-volume curling mascara with an hourglass brush that coats and sets even the tiniest lashes. Lash-lifting polymers and volumizing collagen provide the perfect combination of curl and volume. Infused with Pro-Vitamin B5, Peptides, & Amino Acids to nourish and strengthen lashes