A tinted sunscreen fluid with 100% mineral filters provides broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection, while promoting natural radiance and a more even skin tone SKIN TYPES: Dry, Normal, Combination, Sensitive SKIN CONCERN: Sensitized, Discoloration, Aging FEATURES: Physical Fusion UV Defense SPF 50 is a weightless fluid that combines 100% mineral filters with translucent color spheres for effective broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection and an even, radiant finish. This high protection zinc oxide sunscreen also contains artemia salina, a plankton extract known to increase skin’s resistance to UV- and heat-induced stress. Dermatologist-tested for safety. BENEFITS: Sheer, tinted sunscreen adapts to most skin tones without a white cast Water resistant for up to 40 minutes Boosts radiance for a more even, luminous complexion Helps boost skin’s natural defenses to environmental stress Paraben-free and fragrance-free; non-comedogenic Ideal for all skin types, even very sensitive skin TSA Approved