Revlon

Photoready Eye Contour Kit In Watercolors

$10.49

The Revlon PhotoReady Primer, Shadow + Sparkle helps you create multiple looks with one easy-to-use palette. Each palette contains a primer that builds the perfect foundation for the three highly pigmented shadows, and a shimmer top coat. To increase color intensity, use a wet The Revlon brush for a bold look. Ophthalmologist tested. Available in 8 fierce palette shades. Brand Story By Revlon