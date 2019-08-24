A jack of all trades is what we're calling her. Introducing our NEW! Photo Focus Loose Setting Powder, a silky weightless setting powder that can be used to set, mattify, absorb oil or bake. Complete your foundation application with our setting powder to create a soft-focus effect and subtly blur the look of fine lines and imperfections.
Available in Translucent- recommended for fair to medium and tan skin tones; Banana- suitable for all skin tones; and Deep- recommended for medium-deep to deep skin tones.