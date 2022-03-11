UBeesize

Phone Tripod

$18.99

Portable and Compact Tripod- The compact flexible legs can easily wrap around bicycles, poles and branches. Weighing only 150g and standing at 10 inches, this tripod is definitely the most portable and compact tripod Superior Quality- The flexible tripod legs are made of thick premium metal and full metal connector, reinforced with a rubber coating and sturdy foam.The non-skid rubber feet design keeps the adjustable tripod very stable whether on a desk or floor Portrait & Landscape Mode Possible- Rotating the side knob, the ball head can be tilted 90 ̐ easily. You can take photos or videos with a wireless remote control from a distance of up to 30 feet. Great for traveling, selfies, or video recording Functional Accessories- Comes with a wireless remote (compatible with all cell phones), a universal phone holder (works for cellphones up to 3.54 inch wide. By a standard adaptor screw thread, it is compatible with digital cameras like Nikon/ Canon