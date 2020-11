Philips Avent

Philips Avent Soothie Snuggle

$14.95

Buy Now Review It

At Philips Avent

Philips Avent Soothie snuggle is a plush toy with Soothie, the pacifier used by healthcare professionals to calm newborns. Toy is soft, lightly weighted to help make babies feel secure. It's easy to find & hold. Detachable for easy cleaning See all benefits