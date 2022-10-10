Corey Lynn Calter

Petra Trousers

$160.00 $76.96

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4123024090043; Color Code: 071 Viscose, rayon Side slant pockets Zip front Machine wash Imported Dimensions 12.25" rise 32" inseam 29" leg opening Corey Lynn Calter With experience gained in opera houses, Broadway shows and New York's punk scene, Corey Lynn Calter's eponymous line is defined by original prints, flattering cuts, and punchy hues that are inspired by her vast and varied background.