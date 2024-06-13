Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Lisa Says Gah
Petra Blouse
£135.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lisa Says Gah
Need a few alternatives?
Pink
The Cinched Piqué Corset Top
BUY
$29.95
Victoria's Secret
Whistles
Sofia Crepe Waistcoat
BUY
£159.00
Whistles
Whistles
Denim Corset Top
BUY
£119.00
Whistles
Whistles
Seashore Print Cami Top
BUY
£119.00
Whistles
More from Lisa Says Gah
Lisa Says Gah
Ella Tie Shorts
BUY
£145.00
Lisa Says Gah
Lisa Says Gah
Mackie Heel
BUY
$148.50
$198.00
Lisa Says Gah
Lisa Says Gah
Sofia Slip Dress
BUY
£128.00
Lisa Says Gah
Lisa Says Gah
Grace Dress
BUY
$188.00
Lisa Says Gah
More from Tops
Pink
The Cinched Piqué Corset Top
BUY
$29.95
Victoria's Secret
Whistles
Sofia Crepe Waistcoat
BUY
£159.00
Whistles
Whistles
Denim Corset Top
BUY
£119.00
Whistles
Whistles
Seashore Print Cami Top
BUY
£119.00
Whistles
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted