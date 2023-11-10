Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Karen Millen
Petite Velvet Baroque Fringe Woven Mini Dress
£299.00
£239.20
Buy Now
Review It
At KAREN MILLEN
Need a few alternatives?
Reformation
Petites Ottessa Dress
BUY
£298.00
Reformation
Karen Millen
Petite Velvet Baroque Fringe Woven Mini Dress
BUY
£239.20
£299.00
KAREN MILLEN
Topshop
Petite Disco Sequin Mini Dress
BUY
£46.00
ASOS
Sir The Label
Noemi Halter Mini Dress
BUY
$360.00
Sir The Label
More from Karen Millen
Karen Millen
Lydia Millen Petite Compact Stretch Embellished Jacket
BUY
£143.20
£179.00
KAREN MILLEN
Karen Millen
Petite Thigh High Split Embellished Fringed Woven Midi
BUY
£183.20
£229.00
KAREN MILLEN
Karen Millen
Borg Lined Hybrid Longline Trench Coat
BUY
$256.80
$428.00
KAREN MILLEN
Karen Millen
Crystal Embellished Halter Woven Maxi Dress
BUY
$467.20
$504.00
KAREN MILLEN
More from Dresses
Reformation
Petites Ottessa Dress
BUY
£298.00
Reformation
Reformation
Petites Joana Silk Dress
BUY
£298.00
Reformation
Karen Millen
Petite Velvet Baroque Fringe Woven Mini Dress
BUY
£239.20
£299.00
KAREN MILLEN
Reformation
Petites Marguerite Silk Dress
BUY
£298.00
Reformation
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted