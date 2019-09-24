Wölffer Estate

Petite Rosé Verjus (na) - 12 Bottles

$42.00

Wolffer Estate

A WÖLFFER LIFESTYLE PRODUCT Our lifestyle wines evoke the style, sophistication, and spirit of Summer in the Hamptons. This lighthearted sparkling non-alcoholic Rosé is perfect for any occasion. Flat-rate shipping on all domestic orders of $50+ all the time. 100% Pinot Menuier grown on the North Fork of Long Island. Not Pasteurized Winemaker’s Notes This playful drink is a bright salmon rosé color with a shiny new copper hue. The fruit is pure with fresh pear and sweet peach as well as apple and hints of lemon. The mouth-feel is vibrant and light with nice balance between the fruit, natural sugar and bright acidity and a refreshing CO2 mousse. Serving suggestions This is the perfect choice of beverage for anybody who does not want to drink alcohol. Serve chilled casually with any meal, or in a flute for an elegant toast! Also a great cooking companion. Incorporate into elegant and vibrant sauces or salad dressings. The gentleness of this Verjus will not overpower even the finest wine. Wonderful and refreshing to drink as a spritzer or try it as the main ingredient for a Margarita or other cocktail.