Search
Products fromShopJewelryRings
Blue Nile

Petite Micropavé Diamond Engagement Ring

$795.00
At Blue Nile
Delicate and beautiful, this diamond engagement ring in 14k yellow gold features a half circle of sparkling petite micropavé diamonds to complement your center diamond.
Featured in 1 story
Meghan Markle's Engagement Ring Got An Upgrade
by Eliza Huber