Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Collective The Label
Petite Diamante Oversized Bow Top
£45.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Need a few alternatives?
Lioness
Resurgence Cami Top In Onyx
BUY
$41.40
$69.00
Glue Store
PACT
Everyday Shelf Bra Camisole
BUY
$25.00
PACT
Jenni Kayne
Margot Cami
BUY
$195.00
Jenni Kayne
J.Crew
Carrie V-neck Camisole In Silk
BUY
$64.00
$128.00
J.Crew
More from Collective The Label
Collective The Label
Petite Exclusive Metallic Diamante Top And Mini Skirt
BUY
£55.00
ASOS
Collective The Label
Petite Exclusive Bandeau Ruched Waist Mini Dress
BUY
£27.00
£48.00
ASOS
Collective The Label
Exclusive Diamante Heart Structured Mini Dress In Red
BUY
$122.00
ASOS
Collective The Label
Exclusive Sequin Midaxi Skirt Co-ord In Cobalt
BUY
£36.00
£48.00
ASOS
More from Tops
Collective The Label
Petite Diamante Oversized Bow Top
BUY
£45.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
Petite Tux Bandeau Top
BUY
£32.00
ASOS
Intimately
Gold Rush Long Sleeve
BUY
£78.00
Free People
River Island
Petite Navy Plisse Bandeau Top
BUY
£28.00
River Island
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted