SLEEK AND STYLISH: Le Wand Petite features a body-safe silicone head, a flexible neck, and a lengthy handle with easy-to-use controls that allows for smooth maneuvering. THERAPEUTIC & VERSATILE: This luxurious and wireless massaging wand features ten unique speeds and six distinctive vibration patterns to make every experience tailored to your style. 100% CORDLESS: The Le Wand Petite Massager is completely cordless and rechargeable via USB allowing you to get full body muscle relief for up to one hour! SMALL AND POWERFUL: The Le Wand Petite Rechargeable Massager is fitted with a travel-lock and comes in a small, compact, and travel friendly design that doesn't compromise on power making it perfect to take with you on the go. BODY-SAFE SILICONE: All Le Wand massagers are made from premium, silky-smooth silicone. They're 100% skin-friendly, non-porous, and completely free of latex and phthalates. We aimed to create the best wand massager, and we believe that we've done just that. Meet Le Wand. Le Wand is a woman-founded premium brand of vibrating massagers that bring unparalleled quality. Le Wand originated as one hell of a classic wand (all the power you could want with an award-winning design to match). We have now become a full line of best-in-class, heart-pounding, hair-raising, full-body massagers and accessories designed with therapeutic relaxation in mind for all bodies. Le Wand has reinvented the classic wand massager with upgraded features and a flexible design that can be enjoyed by anyone. Le Wand is dedicated to promoting a product focused on health and wellness with engaging branding and marketing that offers a fresh take on the popular wand massager. Winner of the prestigious Women's Health FEMTECH Awards, Le Wand Petite is a versatile massaging wand that's small in size but BIG on power. Sleek and stylish, Le Wand Petite is ideal for those who are new to wand massagers. Flexible with targeted vibrations in the head of the wand, the Petite's lightweight design makes it easy to maneuver and stimulate the muscles around your entire body.. Specifications Materials: Body-Safe Silicone & ABS Size: 254 (H) x 47 (D) mm Diameter: 43.5 mm / 1.71 in Neck Diameter: 18.8 mm / 0.74 in Circumference: 153 mm / 6.02 in Weight: 0.47 lbs / 215 g Battery: 340 mAh Charging Time: 2 hours Use Time: 1 hour Max Noise Level: <72 dB Interface: 3 button control Intensity Levels: 10 Vibration Modes: 6