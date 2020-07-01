Peter Thomas Roth

Acne Face And Body Scrub

$24.00

Buy Now Review It

At LookFantastic

Keep blemishes at bay with the Peter Thomas Roth Acne Face and Body Scrub; an ultra-gentle acne-fighting scrub that effectively cleanses and treats without over drying. Enriched with soft, superfine Jojoba Beads, the scrub gently exfoliates skin, helping to unclog congested pores that harbour blemish-causing bacterias, whilst emulsifying oil and promoting efficacy of further treatments. Combining 1% Salicylic Acid (a BHA) with Sepicontrol™ Complex, the formula helps to clear and prevent future flare-ups, while absorbing excess oil and regulating sebum production. Glycolic Acid (AHA) works as a chemical exfoliator to minimise the look of discolouration for flawless, clear-looking skin.