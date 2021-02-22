Peter Som for Anthropologie

Style No. 4120917880001; Color Code: 010 Designed by Peter Som in collaboration with Anthropologie, this mini skirt brings a bit of carefree femininity to your routine. About Peter Som for Anthropologie This season, we'e thrilled to announce an exclusive collaboration with world-renowned fashion designer Peter Som. A celebration of color and print, Peter Som for Anthropologie draws inspiration from the crisp yet rugged beauty of Greece. Each wanderlust-inspired piece calls to mind the elegance of a casual seaside frolic, while our inclusively-sized fits promise a sense of comfort that's destined to feel like home - no matter where your travels take you. Check out our interview with Peter Som to learn more about his vision for this only-at-Anthro collection. Exclusively for Anthropologie Rayon Attached belt Mini silhouette Tiered, ruffled hem Pull-on styling Dry clean Imported Dimensions Standard: 17"L Petite: 16.5"L Plus: 20"L