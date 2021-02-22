Peter Som for Anthropologie

Peter Som For Anthropologie Nikola Flounced Cami

$108.00

Style No. 4110917880001; Color Code: 049 Designed by Peter Som in collaboration with Anthropologie, this cami features a feminine silhouette and a striking geometric motif, imparting an air of breezy sophistication. About Peter Som for Anthropologie This season, we're thrilled to announce an exclusive collaboration with world-renowned fashion designer Peter Som. A celebration of color and print, Peter Som for Anthropologie draws inspiration from the crisp yet rugged beauty of Greece. Each wanderlust-inspired piece calls to mind the elegance of a casual seaside frolic, while our inclusively-sized fits promise a sense of comfort that's destined to feel like home - no matter where your travels take you. Check out our interview with Peter Som to learn more about his vision for this only-at-Anthro collection. Exclusively for Anthropologie Cotton Adjustable straps Flounced hem Pullover styling Dry clean Imported Dimensions Standard: 22.25"L Petite: 20.5"L Plus: 25"L