Violette_Fr

Petal Bouche Matte

$28.00 $22.40

Buy Now Review It

At Violette_Fr

Product Details Crew-Rise Sustainable and swim-ready, our Madewell Second Wave collection comes in feel-good recycled fabric. With a high neck and long sleeves, this floral printed rashguard has a sexy (and adjustable) tie in the back. Moderate support. Adjustable ties. UPF 50 sun protection. 82% recycled nylon/18% elastane. Do Well: recycled from preconsumer waste that would otherwise go to landfills. Machine wash. Import. Item NJ905