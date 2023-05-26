FURemover

Pet Hair Remover Carpet Rake

$16.99

Removes Fur: The 100% natural pet hair remover rubber broom attracts pet hair like a magnet to easily remove fur from carpets, rugs, hardwood and linoleum. Specially designed as a carpet brush for dog hair remover and a cat hair remover. Telescopic Handle: Carpet hair remover easily adjusts the handle length to suit any user. Handle extends from 36 inches to 60 inches make this high-a Quality carpet hair removal tool. Innovative & Versatile: Dog fur remover, carpet scraper for pet hair, tile, windows and more the carpet pet hair remover gets your surfaces cleaner. Works well as a carpet rake for pet hair removal. Easy Cleanup: Simply wash away excess cat hair and dog hair on the rubber broom bristles by using soapy water and renew. Natural rubber is easy to clean and requires little maintenance. Built-In Squeegee: The carpet squeegee broom cleans windows, showers and windshields with ease. It wipes away liquid spills on tile, concrete or any hardwood surface such as interior flooring. The innovative and unique multi-purpose FURemover Broom can be used indoors or outdoors to remove cat hair, dog fur, and dirt from practically any surface including hardwood floors, tile, carpet, rugs, linoleum, concrete, and upholstery. The soft head is made of natural rubber that acts like a pet hair magnet and won't scratch hardwood floors. For carpet fur removal, pull the broom in short, sharp strokes to bring embedded hair to the surface of the carpet. Even expensive vacuums made specifically for pet hair can't compete with the FURemover Broom's ability to pick up embedded pet hair. Flip it over and use the all-purpose rubber squeegee side to pick up dirt and dust on hardwood floors. It cleans up spills with ease. The natural rubber of the squeegee blade prevents water spots even on glass, which is great for wiping windows, glass shower doors, and car windshields.