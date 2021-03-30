Mazeylotus

🐚Imbibe your space with harmony.🐚 Ethically Harvested, Sustainable Palo Santo from Peru for Smudging your sacred self, space or precious things. Used from the beginning of time for Clearing, Protection, Moon Rituals, Intentions and Balancing Spiritual Energies. You will receive 1 piece of Palo Santo Stick & a special gift to charge + enchant your inner journey. Powerful tools for meditation or to have around your home. Bathed in the light of the full moon and sea energies of our warrior goddess crystal cave in the tropics. If you have any questions, or specific requests please don't hesitate to reach out directly! :) Follow Mazeylotus on instagram for updates and empowerment: www.instagram.com/mazeylotus + and on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mazeylotuswomens/ www.mazeylotus.com All materials are ethically sourced, treated sacredly and shipped with earth friendly packaging.