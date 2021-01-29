BoomLeatherGoods

Personalized Laptop Sleeve

$29.90

🔸Free Personalized🔸 if you do not need personalization - write without personalization 🔸 This is a wonderful gift, suitable for different occasions) 🔸 Minimalist design made of high quality vintage leather 🔸We can make a monogram - stamping on your product. 🔸This is a maximum of 5 letters. This is initials or name Add initials to your handmade item! 🔸Please let us know what you would like to write when placing an order. 🔸Write the initials to be placed in the lower right corner. 🔸When buying, you need to choose a wallet color and write initials 🔸 You can buy this product without engraving. 🔸 default monogram location - lower right corner - Let's talk before you buy. We love to communicate with our customers to ensure the highest possible quality of customer service. Genuine leather! 🔸🔸🔸 IS A UNISEX cover🔸🔸🔸 The classic shape of the cover for your laptop perfectly complements the vintage look of the cover for your MacBook. Our case is perfect protection against dust, dirt and scratches. Please note - this product is made of genuine leather - on products can be small natural irregularities, like scars, stitches, so they can show some texture imperfections which are present on any piece of leather. they emphasize the nature of the leather and are a proof of quality, not a quality defect. 🔸🔸🔸When buying, choose a model🔸🔸🔸 ✔ NEW 2020 Macbook Pro 13" ✔ NEW 2020 macbook air 13 ✔ 2018 -2019, 2020 Macbook Air 13" ✔ 2016, 2018, 2019 Macbook Pro 13" ✔ 2016, 2018, 2019 Macbook Pro 15" ✔ 2019 Macbook Pro 16" ✔ 2020 Macbook Pro 16" Dimensions and Description : 🔸🔸🔸 And you do not need to worry about the size of this cover, just select your model, the product is made specifically for its size. 🔸🔸🔸 Everything is very simple - A simple leather laptop case will be really convenient to use. Without fastener and without lining. 🔸🔸🔸 And you do not need to worry about the size of this cover, just select your model, the product is made specifically for its size. Genuine Leather 🔸🔸🔸 If you are interested in WHOLESALE purchase🔸🔸🔸 Please contact us to receive special prices for the bulk order of our products ----- Before purchase - Please note ---- Delivery times and delivery services - USA : 3-4 weeks - Canada : 3-4 weeks - Australia, New Zealand : 3-4 weeks - Europe : 3 weeks delivery service - USA : USPS.COM - Canada : Canada Post ( www.canadapost.ca ) - Australia, New Zealand : Australia post auspost.com.au - United Kingdom : Royal Mail - Germany : Deutsche Post All our products will be shipped by the delivery service UKRPOSHTA All our parcels have tracking numbers.