Personalized Island Water Bottle

$20.95

At Etsy

This durable 20 oz tumbler is the perfect drinkware for your everyday life. It’s created with durable stainless steel material and powder coated for no worry travel wear and tear. The product comes with a reusable straw and a BPA-free slide-closure lid for when you are on the go. Double-wall insulation keeps hot beverages toasty for over 3 hours and cold drinks chilled for 6 hours. This a beautiful and thoughtful gift for those working from home, teachers, friends & family who enjoys personalization. This makes the perfect gift to include as a favor for your wedding party, bachelorette themed parties, add to your bridesmaid proposals, or groomsman box. ✨ SPECIFICATIONS ✨ 📏 8.3" Length, 2.9" Diameter (w/ Lid), 2.06" Diameter (w/o Lid) 💪 Materials: double wall 18/8 stainless steel copper coated. 🎨 Powder-coated finish that protects against chips and scratches 🔥 Temperature: Can handle up to 212 °F 👍 2 styles of lid to choose from: Non-toxic and BPA-free twist-on lid AND sports flip top lid with straw. 💦 CARE INSTRUCTIONS 💦 Handwash with care, especially around vinyl to ensure longevity. DO NOT MACHINE WASH** 📋 ORDERING INSTRUCTIONS 📋 1.) Select Tumbler Color from drop-down 2.) Select Font Style for Personalization (if you prefer blank, please choose no customization in the drop-down) 3.) Under "Add Personalization" please type the personalization name exactly like you'd like & type in the color for the vinyl decal sticker (color options in product photos) **If you would like a heart at the end of the name, please put "w/heart". Any orders with missing information will be notified through messenger and if NO response is received, we will fulfill the order with a default black or white vinyl that matches the cup. ⭐SPECIAL ORDERS⭐ Personalization is limited to one line of text. If you would like a custom order with another line of text/titles, please let us know and we will provide a quote and a special listing if you would like to place an order. Depending on the complexity/amount of vinyl needed for special orders, pricing will be different. 📫 PROCESSING TIME 📫 If all information is provided for customization, we can usually ship within 1-3 business days (Mon-Fri). We do our best to ship orders out within 24 hours. ❕ DISCLAIMERS ❕ RETURNS/EXCHANGES: -We do not accept returns or exchanges for all personalized items. If you have issues or concerns with your order, you must notify us within 48 hours of delivery. -Personalizations are made using a high-quality vinyl sticker that features solvent-based adhesive and is ideally suited for permanent outdoor or indoor application. -We are unable to change the address once the order has shipped, so please double-check all shipping and billing information before placing your order. We will not be responsible if the package is delivered to the wrong address entered by the customer. 📧 If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to message us and we will be more than happy to help. 🏷 island water bottle, custom love tumbler, island inspired double wall tumbler, white insulated bottle, bridesmaids gift