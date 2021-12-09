Blim & Blum

Personalised Special Place Map Print

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Blim & Blum

The Personalised Special Place Map print displays a special place on a map indicated with either a heart or star (for example, choose a heart for a place where you and your partner first met or choose a star for a family home print indicating where your house is). It is a truly beautiful way to illustrate a special location that means a lot to you - looks great hanging on the wall. Fill in the option fields with your location (put an address, postcode, etc.), choose your marker (heart or star), custom text line 1 (for example your names) and custom text line 2 (for example a special message). Our canvas option is printed on cotton canvas and stretched over responsibly sourced pine wood. A thoughtful gift for your family, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Christmas, Wedding Anniversary, Valentine's Day or Birthday. As with all our products, we produce the designs in-house and welcome any customisations/alterations, just ask. Need Custom Alterations To This Print? Our prints are handmade and designed specifically for you and is completely personalised for your needs. If there is something you would like us to change, please feel free to send us a message at hello@blimandblum.com