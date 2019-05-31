WEINAS

You want stay cool when you feeling hot, but running your air conditioner all day costs a lot, normal fan just blows hot air on your face. There has to be a better way to cool down your place? Our condition air fan turns hot spaces into cool refreshing places for just pennies a day . Cool off in a hot kitchen, living room, home or office. An air conditioner runs electricity without controlling and trouble some to fix it to ventilate by a window. You need a better and cheaper way to cool you down. Here is your solution to get this personal space cooler to create your own comfort zone. Just add water and ice into the water tank, then relax and enjoy the cooling and moist breath. How does it work? It is equipped with a big water tank, after you add ice water in it, turn on the fan (3 speeds available). Voila, it blows out moist and cold air from the misting system to cools you down. It also could be used as only a normal fan or normal misting fan to humidifies your air while you don’t need cold air. There is timing function for 2hrs and 4 hrs timer for options while you need. The 7 colors of led mood light works with color-cycle lights, or you can adjust it on a certain color. The cleanable water tank allows you to clean it easily to keep you always get fresh and healthy air. WARM TIPS: 1.This air conditioner fan cools only the immediate area around the user. 2.Please do not tilt the cooler when there is water in the water tank, be sure to keep it horizontally placed. 3.Do not add too much water/ice that higher than the “F” mark on the outside of the water tank. 4.The surface of water tank could get moisture when ice water inside, it’s normal in this case because of the temp difference.