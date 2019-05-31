JUOIFIP

Personal Air Conditioner

$38.99

Buy Now Review It

New Upgraded Version - [Powerful Alloy Silent Motor & Low Energy Consumption] - Use unique technology to reduce noise to 40 dB, super quiet let you sleep like a baby; this mini indoor air conditioner use newest H2O cool fusion technology & evaporative misting technology is more energy efficient than the ring fan and air conditioner Humidification & Cooling Wind - Air conditioner fan has three-speed water-jet humidification function, you can add some water and ice cubes to the rear tank to make the air cooler and fresher. Also you can drop favorite essential oils, make the air smell pleasant Eco-Friendly & Recycled - Cooler fan is equipped with a water tray at the front to capture the moisture that is blown out. This design prevents the desk from getting wet and can also make full energy recycle, economical and practical. Filling the tank can work 4-6 hours, when it dry, will automatically shut down. Atomization air can also increase the humidity in the air. Multi-function–Combine fans, air circulators, evaporative coolers and atomized humidifiers to moisturize the skin and air, away from dry air and enjoy the cool summer. Mini and Portable, light weight, easy to carry, suitable for use in student dormitories, bedroom, offices, dressers or Next to your pets, ect. Money Back Guarantee - "Contact Seller" and we will refund you or ship you a replacement if the one you received fail to work in 90 days