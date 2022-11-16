LMJCandles

Have a look at these Persian cat shaped natural soy wax candles and you will fall in love with their cutest design. A great gift for cat lovers. Comes in three different colours with each one having a unique blend of smells. ✨All natural scented soy wax candle ✨Australian made premium fragrance oil ✨Non-toxic, clean-burning & no paraffin ✨100% lead-free pure cotton wick ✨Hand poured in small batches in Sydney ✨Biodegradable, eco-friendly & plastic free packaging Measurements: 115g, 6.5cm (L) x 8cm (W) x 6cm (H) Free standard shipping on orders over $100, use code: FREESS Note: Our candles are individually handmade and are made to order. Please allow 3-5 business days for processing (excluding shipping times). Actual colour and appearance of the candles may have slight differences due to them being hand made. Minor air bubbles may be visible. Our candles are for decoration purposes and may drip when burning. Please place a tray beneath it to catch the melting wax if you choose to burn it. All measurements are approximate. Warning: Keep away from direct sunlight to avoid melting & colour variations. Never move a lit candle and never leave a burning candle unattended. Place candle on a stable, heat resistant surface away from flammable objects before lighting. Don't forget to tag us on socials! You can also find us on: Instagram, Facebook & TikTok: @LMJCANDLES