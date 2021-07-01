Perricone MD

Perricone Md Chlorophyll Detox Mask

$105.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

An intensely purifying, gel-to-clay mask that deeply detoxifies and cleanses the skin. Chlorophyll-enriched microcapsules burst upon application to help rebalance oil-prone skin while minimising the appearance of enlarged pores, fine lines and wrinkles. Skin looks and feels instantly smoother, clearer and brighter. Key ingredients: Chlorophyll microcapsules: antioxidant pigment found in algae that cleanses and purifies the pores. Copper gluconate: hydrates the skin and visibly improves firmness and elasticity for younger-looking skin. Papaya enzyme: smoothes, brightens and exfoliates the skin. Allantoin: promotes cell proliferation and delivers a soothing action. Green tea: antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial to prevent toxin build-up within the pores. Made without: Animal products, alcohol, parabens and sulphates.