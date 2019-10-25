Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Storage & Organization
Birch Lane
Pero Coat Rack
$179.99
$143.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Birch Lane
Crafted from mango wood that looks at home in modern farmhouses and traditional mudrooms alike, it features a four-footed base, umbrella stand in the center, and a total of eight hooks up top.
Need a few alternatives?
Urban Outfitters
Esmeralda Macramé Hanging Shelf
$49.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
GWH
Industrial Floating Shelf Unit
$99.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Perfecasa
Svelte Solid Wood Coat Rack
$34.99
$27.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Anthropologie
Mateo Woven Wine Rack
$48.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Birch Lane
Birch Lane
Storage Bench
$285.00
from
Birch Lane
BUY
Birch Lane
Decorative Serving Tray
$27.99
$22.99
from
Birch Lane
BUY
Birch Lane
Wood Dining Table
$640.00
from
Birch Lane
BUY
Birch Lane
Wall Mirror
$390.00
from
Birch Lane
BUY
More from Storage & Organization
Urban Outfitters
Esmeralda Macramé Hanging Shelf
$49.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Anthropologie
Lotus Leaning Storage Rack
$148.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Caboodles
Small Round Caboodles Makeup Case
C$6.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Anthropologie
Thea Wall Mounted Wine Rack
$98.00
$78.40
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted