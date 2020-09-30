Frankie Shop

Pernille Oversized Striped Woven Blazer

Frankie Shop often features chic, coordinating suiting in its collections - each set looks instantly put together with minimal styling effort. This woven 'Pernille' blazer is tailored for a mid-weight handle in an oversized fit that makes it great for layering. It's printed with classic pinstripes and has sharp, notch lapels. Pair yours with the [matching pants ].Wear it with: [Frankie Shop Pants ], [GOLDSIGN Tank ], [Loewe Clutch ], [Proenza Schouler Sandals ], [Bottega Veneta Earrings ].