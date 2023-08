Rebecca Vallance

Perle Bow Embellished Mini Dress

$589.00

Buy Now Review It

At mytheresa

Elegant and dainty, this mini dress from Rebecca Vallance is perfect for the modern bride’s bachelorette party. With a beautiful open back, the halterneck style features the label’s signature taffeta bow and hand-embellished pearls. Material: 98% polyester, 2% elastane Care instructions: dry clean Made in China Item number: P00804370