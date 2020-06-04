Luca Wellness

Perk Up Coffee Mud Mask

$12.99

Buy Now Review It

Light, creamy mask glides on easily. Super hydrating so you don’t get the uncomfortable tightening with traditional clay masks. Purifies while leaving skin hydrated, revived and radiant Crafted with two powerful clays to boost the ability to draw out toxins and Marshmallow Root Extract to hydrate so skin is refreshed without feeling stripped of moisture Utilizes Forest Honey, a multi-tasking beauty ingredient packed with Vitamin C, Folic Acid, Niacin and Vitamin B5 and superior antioxidant properties vs. traditional floral honey. White Sage Extract provides additional antioxidant protection while Birch Sap helps reduce inflammation. Skin is refreshed, hydrated and soft to the touch. All Luca Wellness formulations work to combat damage caused by the environment and a stressful lifestyle. Forest Honey, our signature ingredient is loaded with antioxidants and vitamins to restore skin vitality and radiance.