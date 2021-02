La Manso

Period Knuckle Duster

$67.85

Period Knuckle Duster is manually assembled by La Manso out of diverse plastic elements manufactured with the same original molds she recovered from the first pieces she found forgotten in the back room of an old shop in Barcelona. Gipsy Gold Ovals on a base of Rounded Rectangle Ring. (Diameter 19mm)