Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Sephora Favorites
Perfume Travel Sampler
$25.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Featured in 1 story
10 Things People Who Smell Good Always Do
by
Us
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Diptyque
Baies, Figuier, Roses Mini Candle Set
$105.00
from
Space NK
BUY
DETAILS
Dolce & Gabbana
Light Blue Eau De Toilette Spray 1.6 Oz
$85.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Atelier Cologne
Clémentine California Cologne Pure Perfume Travel Spray
$26.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Pacifica
Persian Rose Roll-on Women's Perfume
$9.59
from
Target
BUY
More from Sephora Favorites
DETAILS
Sephora Favorites
Designer Fragrance Wardrobe Minis
$75.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Sephora Favorites
Pro Artists Picks
$30.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Sephora Favorites
Lashstash
$48.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Sephora Favorites
Holiday Perfume Sampler
$65.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Fragrance
DETAILS
Le Labo
Santal 33 Eau De Parfum
$275.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
DETAILS
Giorgio Armani Beauty
Sì Eau De Parfum
$72.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Jo Malone London
Limited Edition Orange Blossom Cologne
$140.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
DETAILS
Tiffany & Co.
Tiffany Sheer Eau De Toilette 1.6 Oz.
$90.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
More from Fragrance
Beauty
The Perfect Wedding-Day Scent For Every Type Of Bride
Choosing the right perfume is one of the more intimate details of planning a wedding. Sure, it can't be captured in an Instagram Story the way your first
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
8 Summer Fragrances For When Your A/C Stops Working
Spritzing on a warm, heady fragrance in the summer feels like wearing tight black jeans and a turtleneck to the beach in the middle of July: stifling,
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
8 Fresh Roll-On Fragrances To Stash In Your Belt Bag This Summer
Unlike your tiny travel shampoo or your TSA-safe micro-tube of toothpaste, there's something low-key sexy about a rollerball perfume. More than just a
by
Megan Decker
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted