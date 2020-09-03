Gaiam

Performance Mandala Cork Yoga Mat (5mm)

$39.98

Buy Now Review It

At Gaiam

All-natural sustainable cork is eco-friendly, lightweight and durable. The closed-cell construction seals out germs, odor and bacteria, making it the idea surface for your yoga practice. As a bonus, the grounding and centering mandala image offers inspiration as you flow through your practice. Your yoga mat purchase includes unlimited access to our online library of yoga content as well as our exclusive mat guarantee.