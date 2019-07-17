Dansko

Perfed Pro

Please click to learn about the benefits of the Dansko® Professional.Dansko's flagship classic for all-day support and unmistakable style has taken on a critical role of providing all-day comfort.Available in a variety of uppers (see color options for materials).Roomy reinforced toe box provides durable reinforcement and toe protection while allowing toes to move comfortably.Leather sockliner wrapped around synthetic foam absorbs and evaporates perspiration.Protective TPU heel counter allows the heel to move up and down when walking. Also provides lateral stability and acts as a natural shoe horn.PU inner frame provides stability and reduces torque and pronation.PU outsole provides shock absorption and flexibility, withstands surfaces of extreme heat and cold, and protects feet, legs and back during long hours of standing or walking.Proudly carries the Seal of Acceptance from the American Podiatric Medical Association.Product measurements were taken using size 38 (US Women's 7.5-8), width Regular. Please note that measurements may vary by size.Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.Measurements: Heel Height: 1 3⁄4 in. Weight: 1 lb. Platform Height: 3⁄4 in.