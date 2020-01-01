Molton Brown

Perfectly Pampering 3-piece Bathing Gift Set

C$110.00

Buy Now Review It

At Saks Fifth Avenue

WHAT IT IS. . A vivacious shower gel gift set from Molton Brown in three exquisite aromas: the iconic Orange & Bergamot, the tempting Delicious Rhubarb & Rose and the modern Jasmine & Sun Rose. Deep-cleansing and aromatic, these luxurious shower gels will brighten up the bathroom - experience an infusion of chypre, fruit and citrus to complete your bath time pampering ritual. A pampering trio of bath and shower gels infused with our distinctive fragrances. Take time to unwind with this sublime collection of symphonic bathing moments. Not tested on animals. Paraben-free. Made in United Kingdom.3-PIECE SET INCLUDES Orange & Bergamot Bath & Shower Gel, 10 oz. Jasmine & Sun Rose Bath & Shower Gel, 10 oz. Delicious Rhubarb & Rose Bath & Shower Gel, 10 oz. WHAT IT DOES. . Deep-cleansing and aromatic, these luxurious shower gels will brighten up the bathroom - experience an infusion of chypre, fruit and citrus to complete your bath time pampering ritual.