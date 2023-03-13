Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweatshirts
Lululemon
Perfectly Oversized Crew
$108.00
$79.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lululemon
Perfectly Oversized Crew Final Sale Members can return in-store for creditLearn more
Need a few alternatives?
Aerie
Dreamy Velour Cropped Hoodie
BUY
$25.00
$54.95
Aerie
Girlfriend Collective
Frost Reset Long Sleeve Tee
BUY
$31.00
$62.00
Girlfriend Collective
Richer Poorer
Stretch Terry Mock Neck Sweatshirt
BUY
$23.00
$76.00
Richer Poorer
Outdoor Voices
Nimbus Sweatpant
BUY
$69.00
$88.00
Outdoor Voices
More from Lululemon
Lululemon
Softstreme High-rise Straight Leg Cropped Pants
BUY
$118.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew Softstreme
BUY
$118.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Softstreme High-rise Short 4"
BUY
$78.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Ribbed Softstreme Long-sleeve Romper
BUY
$168.00
Lululemon
More from Sweatshirts
Aerie
Dreamy Velour Cropped Hoodie
BUY
$25.00
$54.95
Aerie
Girlfriend Collective
Frost Reset Long Sleeve Tee
BUY
$31.00
$62.00
Girlfriend Collective
Richer Poorer
Stretch Terry Mock Neck Sweatshirt
BUY
$23.00
$76.00
Richer Poorer
Outdoor Voices
Nimbus Sweatpant
BUY
$69.00
$88.00
Outdoor Voices
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted