Perfect Ten Self-warming Hand & Cuticle Mask

The MECCA view: Don't forget about your hands, they require some TLC from time-to-time. The rich coconut formula softens dry hands leaving them velvety smooth. Formulated with the same insulation technology as space blankets, this mask works to lock in your natural body heat and allows the rich coconut infused formula to soften dry hands and nails. Key ingredients: Purslane: fights free radical damage and combats the signs of ageing. Ginseng: boosts circulation and the synthesis of collagen for brighter, more youthful looking hands. Hyaluronic acid: deeply hydrates, plumps and reduces the appearance of fine lines. Made without: Parabens and phthalates. Pair it with: Go-To Super Handy Origins Make A Difference Rejuvenating Hand Treatment MECCA MAX SPOT DOTS Blemish Busting Patches