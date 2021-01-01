NatureLab Tokyo

Perfect Smooth Conditioner

Details After your smooth cleansing ritual, seal the deal with this luxe, lightweight, oil-infused Perfect Smooth Conditioner from NatureLab. Tokyo. Potent Argan Stem Cells stimulate hair follicles to produce healthier, shinier hair while Quinoa proteins create a protective sheath around each strand. Yuzu Ceremides guard against frizz and a deeply penetrating exotic oil blend of Argan, Boabab and Marula Oils offers long-lasting moisture to keep tresses tame. Key Ingredients: Argan Stem Cells - Stimulates hair follicles promoting growth and renewal at a cellular level to produce better quality hair. Exotic Oil Blend - Enriching oil blend that includes Argan, Baobab & Marula Oils for frizz-free hair. Quinoa - A protein and mineral rich grain containing all 8 essentials amino acids repairs and protects each strand for hydrated, stronger feeling hair. Yuzu Ceramide - Natural fruit extract works to detangle, calm and manage worn and frizzy hair. Inspired by the warm, fresh scent of a freshly peeled Japanese yuzu (citrus). Free of sulfates, parabens, phthlates, mineral oil, gluten, vegan and cruelty-free. Clinically validated results: 83% of consumers saw an improvement in frizz reduction and hair smoothness in 30 days. Pairs best with: Perfect Smooth Shampoo, Perfect Smooth Hair Oil, Perfect Smooth Blow Out Lotion