Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
J.Crew
Perfect Shirt In Cotton Poplin
$69.50
Buy Now
Review It
At J.Crew
If you could only have ONE shirt in your closet, then this should be it. We spent a whole year tweaking the tailored fit of our quintessential perfect shirt, so it' slightly slimmer and sleeker—and, dare we say, more perfect than ever.
Featured in 1 story
The Fashion Guide To The Weather Report
by
Us
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
LHD
Le Phare Polo
$350.00
from
The Webster
BUY
DETAILS
Ganni
Dubois Polo Top
$154.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Ann Taylor
Perfect Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt
$69.50
from
Ann Taylor
BUY
DETAILS
VEDA
Crest Top
$147.00
from
VEDA
BUY
More from J.Crew
DETAILS
J.Crew
Spaghetti-strap Jumpsuit
$138.00
$82.80
from
J.Crew
BUY
DETAILS
J.Crew
Midi Wrap Dress In Allover Eyelet
$138.00
$76.99
from
J.Crew
BUY
DETAILS
J.Crew
Untucked Stretch Secret Wash Shirt
$59.50
$43.99
from
J.Crew
BUY
DETAILS
J.Crew
Short Sleeve Trench Dress
$198.00
$139.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
More from Tops
DETAILS
Back Beat Rags
Sky Hemp Inside Out Crop Tee
$43.00
$32.35
from
Back Beat Rags
BUY
DETAILS
Pixie Market
Scoop Neck Knit Top
$62.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
DETAILS
MSGM
Pink Ruched Top
$335.00
$168.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Ashish
Swarovski Crystal-embellished Cotton-jersey Top
$795.00
$397.50
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Styling Tips
Fashion
A Week Of Wearing Track Pants & All The Sports I Didn't Play...
Track! Is! Back! And it's loud and crinkly. My middle school P.E. teacher, Ms. Hobbs, always sported a navy pair and you could hear her before you could
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
10 Outfits To Wear In 70 Degree Weather
There is no greater heartbreak than getting the chance to hang out outdoors in 70 degree weather — only to be improperly dressed. It’s a Goldilocks
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
A Week Of Wearing Hiking Boots For Non-Hiking Purposes
In elementary school, my best friend Sean had a uniform: those iguana tees that donated a portion of the proceeds to WWF, cargo shorts, and intense hiking
by
Michelle Li
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted